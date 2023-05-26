Finley Boden: Parents jailed for killing baby returned to their care
A couple who murdered their 10-month-old child 39 days after he was placed back into their care have been jailed for life.
Stephen Boden and partner Shannon Marsden killed Finley Boden, who died on Christmas Day in 2020.
Finley was found to have suffered 130 "appalling" injuries.
Boden and Marsden, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, were ordered to serve a minimum of 29 and 27 years respectively at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
Sentencing, Judge Amanda Tipples said the pair had subjected their son to "unimaginable cruelty".
She said: "Neither of you have shown any remorse at all for what you have done."
The judge said Finley had 46 rib fractures and 12 other bone fractures, including to his pelvis, both legs and right arm, inflicted between 4 and 22 December.
They required "considerable force" to inflict and meant he could not breathe properly, the court heard.
Prosecutor Mary Prior KC told the court the murder was "savage and prolonged" and had a "sadistic motivation".
