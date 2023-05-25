Boy, 16, arrested after dog-walker hit by car
- Published
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
The accident happened on Donington Drive, Sunny Hill, at about 16:00 BST on Monday, police said.
A 39-year-old woman was on the pavement with her dog when a Volkswagen Golf struck them and a lamppost.
On Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
The woman and the dog were left shaken but not seriously injured.
Police said they were aware footage of the collision had been widely shared online.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.