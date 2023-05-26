Councillors back plans to award boxer Sandy Ryan freedom of Derby
- Published
Plans to award Derby boxer Sandy Ryan the Freedom of the City have been unanimously backed by councillors.
The 29-year-old is poised to get the highest civic honour the city can bestow following a vote at Derby City Council's annual general meeting on Wednesday.
Ryan won the WBO welterweight belt in April by defeating Canadian Marie Pier Houle.
She would become the first woman to earn the Freedom of the City.
A further special meeting of the council still needs to be held to confirm the honour but the Local Democracy Reporting Service said the move had taken a major step forward after members from all parties backed it.
Liberal Democrat councillor Emily Lonsdale said Ryan was "making history" and fully deserved the freedom, adding: "Sandy is a young woman who already has achieved so much and done so much to represent Derby on the world stage.
"Sandy will be the first woman to receive Freedom of the City ever."
Conservative councillor Jerry Pearce said: "An opportunity for the WBO Welterweight title came up and the girl from Alvaston did us proud.
"A Derby girl through and through. A great ambassador for the sport and a role model for young girls who are following her into boxing. I can't think of anyone more worthy to receive this honour."
Labour member Hardyal Dhindsa added: "It is really pleasing to see one of our own from the city of Derby getting to this high position and success. May she go from strength to strength."
Ryan previously said she was excited be be nominated for the honour, adding: "I am always trying to put Derby on the map. This would be a massive achievement if I was to be given Freedom of the City."
A previous plan to award Wayne Rooney the same honour in recognition of his efforts to save Derby County from relegation was eventually shelved.