Man denies withholding information from car lease fraud probe
- Published
A man has denied keeping information from a fraud investigation into a car leasing company.
Tom Hartley, who appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List, is accused of keeping details from a probe into Raedex.
The 61-year-old, who runs Tom Hartley Cars in Overseal, Derbyshire, pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a requirement of the director of the Serious Fraud Office.
He will go on trial at City of London Magistrates' Court in October.
Raedex, which owned companies including Buy2Let Cars, PayGo Cars, Wheels4Sure and Rent2Own Cars, has been under investigation since 2021 after it went into administration.
Thousands of investors lost their savings after the company is alleged to have used their money to lease cars to people with low credit scores.