Derbyshire Police referred to watchdog after man hurt in fall
- Published
Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the complaints watchdog after a man was badly hurt in a fall.
Officers were called to Vibe nightclub on Holywell Street, Chesterfield, at about 17:35 BST on Friday.
A man seen in the area at the time suffered "serious" injuries after falling onto the A61, according to the force.
It has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), while the road remains closed.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.