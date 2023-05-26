Derbyshire Police referred to watchdog after man hurt in fall

Vibe ChesterfieldGoogle
Police said they were called to a reported burglary at the nightclub

Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the complaints watchdog after a man was badly hurt in a fall.

Officers were called to Vibe nightclub on Holywell Street, Chesterfield, at about 17:35 BST on Friday.

A man seen in the area at the time suffered "serious" injuries after falling onto the A61, according to the force.

It has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), while the road remains closed.

