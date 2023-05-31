Derby twins with spinal muscular atrophy celebrate 18th birthday
Twins who were told they would not live past the age of seven have just celebrated their 18th birthday.
Sam and Alex Bolton, from Littleover, Derby, were born with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic condition that makes muscles weaker and causes problems with movement.
Their mum, Sarah Wilson, said she had received the diagnosis when the boys were just 18 months old.
Alex said he and Sam were excited to reach the next chapter in their lives.
Ms Wilson said: "Obviously turning 18 is a huge milestone for any young person but given the prognosis at the point of diagnosis, I would say that Sam and Alex have surpassed anything I had imagined at that time."
She said the twins - who are in wheelchairs and need support with eating and physical care - were always smiling and laughing.
"They very rarely complain about their disability," she said.
"We have always tried to focus on what they can do and not waste time moping about what they can't do."
The pair celebrated their birthday on Sunday with a party involving around 60 family members and friends.
They are currently finishing a two-year course at Derby College and they plan to study media at the University of Derby from September. Their dream is to be TV presenters.
Sam said: "When we were first diagnosed we were told we wouldn't make it past seven and that was quite scary for our mum."
Alex said: "This is a real milestone for us and it was always going to be a big birthday.
"It marks the next chapter of our lives and we are very excited."
Ms Wilson added she was due to take on a fire walk in Loughborough to raise funds for the Rainbows Hospice, which has supported the family since the boys were three.
"We have been at Rainbows most of our lives and it is so nice that we are able to give something back," said Sam.
