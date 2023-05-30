Woodville: Crews called to factory fire at industrial site

Emergency services are at the scene of a factory fire in Woodville, Swadlincote

Crews are tackling a large fire that has broken out at a factory.

Eight fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms are tackling the blaze at an industrial site in Woodville, Swadlincote, Derbyshire.

At about 18:30 BST on Tuesday, Derbyshire Police said Occupation Lane was closed as a result with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut.

