Woodville: Crews called to factory fire at industrial site
Crews are tackling a large fire that has broken out at a factory.
Eight fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms are tackling the blaze at an industrial site in Woodville, Swadlincote, Derbyshire.
At about 18:30 BST on Tuesday, Derbyshire Police said Occupation Lane was closed as a result with motorists asked to avoid the area.
Residents have been urged to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut.
