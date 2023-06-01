Derbyshire care home flooded with cards for resident's 108th birthday
A care home that appealed for 108 cards for a resident celebrating her 108th birthday has received nearly 300.
Ada Daniel has lived at Codnor Park Care Home, in Codnor, Derbyshire, since 2015.
An afternoon tea and balloons were also donated, following the appeal.
Mrs Daniel, who was previously the subject of a birthday card appeal for her 105th birthday, is due to receive the cards at a surprise party later.
Kelly Goucher, activity coordinator at Ashmere, which runs the home, said: "Ada hasn't got a lot of family left.
"She never had any children so she doesn't have any grandchildren so we just wanted to get her as many cards as possible.
"She quite likes the fact that people know about her because of her age."
Ms Goucher posted the appeal on an Ilkeston Facebook page.
"I woke up to 135 messages the following morning of people wanting to send cards," she said.
Ms Goucher said Mrs Daniel had not had any children because she preferred dogs.
"She had a lot of greyhounds. She lived on Street Lane in Ripley and all of her greyhounds were also called Street Lane."
Mrs Daniel was born in the nearby village of Ambergate in 1915 and worked at Belper Mill for 27 years.
"She's been on about her birthday since the beginning of April so she's quite excited for it," Ms Goucher added.
"She's definitely a character. I did ask her what her secret was once and she said it was to have dogs, not kids."
According to the website Oldest in Britain, Mrs Daniel is the 65th-oldest person in the UK.
