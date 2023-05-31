Woodville: Investigation due to start after large factory fire
An investigation into the cause of a large fire at a Derbyshire factory is due to start.
Several crews tackled the blaze at the industrial site in Occupation Lane, in Woodville, Swadlincote, at about 18:30 BST on Tuesday.
Firefighters spent the night damping down after the fire was brought under control about four hours later.
Roads were closed and nearby residents were asked to keep their windows shut. There are no reports of any injuries.
