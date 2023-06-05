Derbyshire man to visit every Wetherspoons in Britain and Ireland
A man is due to celebrate the end of a pub pilgrimage this week, when his mission to visit every Wetherspoon in Britain and Ireland concludes.
David Bingham has visited 875 of the chain's venues since 2019, including more than 40 that have now closed.
He said he had booked a flight from the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, which will allow him to tick off the last one on his list - the Flying Horse, which is located after security.
The chain praised his dedication.
Mr Bingham, 60, from West Hallam in Derbyshire, said he also enjoyed trainspotting and following Burton Albion, and had taken up his challenge while pursuing his other hobbies.
"If we were going somewhere new, I'd suss out the Wetherspoons," he said.
His partner Una Cooper bought him a directory of the pubs and he began ticking them off.
"I've had a drink in most pubs, I'd say 85%," he said. "I'm a lager lad, definitely.
"The one in Ramsgate [in the Royal Victoria Pavilion] is my favourite because the history behind that building is incredible.
"But there are five police stations, there are churches, there's chapels, there's a tram depot, there's a fire station.
"They just save these fantastic buildings. I love architecture and I love buildings.
"It's a history lesson."
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "We applaud David Bingham on his outstanding achievement.
"Many people love to visit Wetherspoon pubs across the UK and Ireland, but only a handful have visited each and every one.
"David will now join that select group.
"He has obviously put in a lot of time and effort into achieving his goal and we thank him for his dedication to our pubs."
