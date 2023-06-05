Man jailed after being caught on camera punching and kicking dog
- Published
A man who punched his dog with such force that he injured his hand and went to hospital has been jailed for 26 weeks.
The RSPCA said Edward Casey was caught on camera verbally and physically abusing Staffordshire bull terrier Patch on two occasions in Marshall Way, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, in June 2022.
Casey had claimed his hand injury was the result of food cans falling on him.
He was prosecuted after the RSPCA was sent two videos of the cruelty.
In one video, on 21 June, Casey told Patch to go to bed before "forcefully" kicking him twice.
In the second, on 22 June, Casey is seen coming into the lounge of the property and reprimanding the dog, before kicking him under the chin and punching him.
The RSPCA said: "This appeared to have been done with such force that Casey was left wincing and holding his hand."
The charity said the person who reported the cruelty said Casey later sought treatment for tissue damage, falsely claiming food cans had fallen on his hand.
On 26 June, the RSPCA attended another property, accompanied by police, and spoke to Casey before Patch was seized.
The dog was checked over by a vet and not found to have any major or lasting injuries.
The charity said Casey had already been banned from keeping animals.
Inspector Rachel Leafe said: "He [Casey] admitted he knew he was in breach of his disqualification order at this time and that he'd been in breach of it previously."
Casey, 38, of Ebenezer Street, in Ilkeston, admitted two charges of animal cruelty and breaching a lifetime ban on keeping animals. He was sentenced at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 22 May.