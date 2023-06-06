Feste: Derby arts festival includes 60ft whale-shaped venue
A 60ft (18m) performance space shaped like a whale is among the venues announced for an annual arts festival.
Feste's 2023 programme includes outdoor circus and dance performances, as well as a procession.
The festival, which is in its 15th year, will also include a performance space known as The Whale, where audiences can watch a sea life story.
The festival is due to take place at venues across the city on 22 and 23 September.
Organisers said almost all of the performances would be free of charge.
Events will include Illuminos - two video projection artworks - an aerial ballet show, set to take place vertically off the side of the Silk Mill Tower, as well as The Whale - located on Riverlight Bank - where audiences will watch a show about the life story of a whale and a leatherback turtle, and the threats and dangers they face to survive.
Steve Slater, artistic director and CEO of dance organisation Deda, which helps organise the event, said: "From huge international and national acts to the return of Feste's community procession, it's a chance to engage with the arts community."
Peter Knott, area director for Arts Council England, said: "We're proud to support Derby Feste, which attracts thousands of people from across Derby and beyond and is a shining example of how creativity and culture in the community can help to make people feel happy and proud of the place that they live in."
