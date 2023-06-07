Scouting founder Lord Baden-Powell's car to be displayed at event
A Rolls-Royce that belonged to Scouts founder Lord Baden-Powell is to go on display at a Scouting event this weekend.
The 20hp car - known as "Jam Roll" - was manufactured in Derby and was a surprise gift to mark the Scouting movement's 21st birthday.
It now forms part of the collection at Derbyshire attraction The Great British Car Journey.
On Saturday it is due to appear at a fun day for Darley Abbey Scouts.
Scouts around the world were asked to donate a penny each to buy Jam Roll and a caravan called Eccles.
They were presented to Lord Baden-Powell at the 1929 World Jamboree to mark the Scouting movement's 21st birthday.
The car was named Jam Roll in recognition of its connection to the Jamboree and Rolls-Royce.
It carries the Fleur de Lys emblem, etched with the Scouts' motto, "Be Prepared", on the radiator.
Lord Baden-Powell used the car and caravan for many years until his death in 1941 and they were acquired in 2008 by a specially-formed trust called BP Jam Roll.
Tom Stoddart, one of the trustees, said: "It's nearly 100 years since it was presented and it's part of Scouting history.
"These days it's a bit of a novelty for modern Scouts but they are generally very interested in it.
"At Scouting events they sit and have their pictures taken in it and can sometimes go for a ride."
Sue Tyrer, chair of 63rd Derby (Darley Abbey) Scouts' fundraising sub-committee, said: "It will be the first time we get to see it, so it's going to be a big attraction.
"Because Jam Roll is in the county and it's such an icon for Scouts everywhere, we thought it would be fantastic if she could come to the event."
She added the appearance of the Jam Roll may depend on the weather, given the age of the car, but said the forecast for Saturday was good.
The fun day - which will run from 11:00 until 16:00 BST at Darley Abbey Scout Hall - will help to raise funds for the group to buy the Methodist hall, which has been their home since the 1950s.
