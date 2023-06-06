Clowne: Woman remains critical after pub brawl
- Published
A woman remains in a critical condition in hospital following a pub brawl in Derbyshire.
Police were called to a report of a fight at the Nags Head Hotel in North Road, Clowne, just before 00:30 BST on Sunday.
Investigations are continuing after seven people were injured in the incident, officers said.
A man, in his 20s, has been arrested and remains in custody, Derbyshire Police said.
Anybody with information or video footage has been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.