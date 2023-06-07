Appeal after man found collapsed in Derby street dies
- Published
Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he was found collapsed in a street in Derby.
Officers were called to Crompton Street in the city by East Midlands Ambulance Service at 19:22 BST on Monday.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, including two men thought to be aged between 17 and 19.
