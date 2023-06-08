Chesterfield FC: Man in court after drone flight halts football match
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with flying a drone above a football match.
Police said the drone appeared over Chesterfield Football Club's Technique Stadium during the National League play-off semi-final against Bromley on 7 May.
Lewis Franks, 27, was charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Derby Magistrates' Court earlier.
He did not enter a plea.
The match was halted for several minutes and the referee ordered the players from the pitch before the device was seen to land, Derbyshire Police said.
Mr Franks, of Allsops Place, Chesterfield, is charged with flying a drone above assemblies of people, flying beyond visual line of sight, failing to register as a drone operator and failing to display an operator ID on the drone used by a remote pilot.
He was given unconditional bail to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on 19 June.
Chesterfield won the game 3-2 once play resumed but were then defeated by Notts County in the play-off final at Wembley a week later.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.