Percy Pigs: M&S reaches agreement with sweet company in dispute
Marks & Spencer said it has reached an "amicable resolution" with a confectionary company in a row over the Percy Pigs sweets.
Lawyers for the retailer had contacted Swizzels over their Pigs Mugs sweets, which they said were too similar to their popular porcine-shaped treat.
Derbyshire-based Swizzels has agreed to change the design of its Pigs Mugs sweets as a result.
It is one of a number of legal actions taken by M&S in recent years.
'Significant investment'
In February Aldi lost a court battle after being accused of copying its light-up Christmas gin bottles from M&S.
The two retailers also had a row when the German supermarket was accused of copying Colin the Caterpillar for its chocolate cake Cuthbert.
Percy Pigs was also at the heart of a dispute with an ice cream parlour in Hertfordshire, which changed the name of a flavour to The Notorious P.I.G. after being approached by M&S.
A document filed at the High Court in London last November said the Percy Pig brand had generated £131.7m turnover since its launch in 1993, with 271 bags sold each minute.
One customer loved the sweets so much they had a tattoo of Percy's face, legal submissions said.
"M&S has made a significant investment in building a strong Percy Pig brand over the past 30 years and believe it is important to protect the registered trademarks relating to Percy Pig's appearance," a spokesman said.
Founded in 1928, Swizzels produces confectionary such as Drumsticks, Parma Violets and Refreshers, and has been selling its Pigs Mugs sweets since 1996.
