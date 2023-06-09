Man jailed for stabbing teenager in the neck during robbery
A man who stabbed a teenager in the neck when he refused to hand over his Gucci bag has been jailed for five and a half years.
Police said the victim, 18, had been at a house party in Chaddesden, Derby, on 26 June 2021 before the attack.
He was walking along Wood Road when he was approached by Nathaniel Kiruma, who demanded he hand over the bag.
The victim, who was stabbed in the neck and hand, was saved by friends and passers-by who gave him first aid.
Kiruma, of Cotton Lane, Derby, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and possession of a knife in a public place but was acquitted of attempted murder.
The 19-year-old was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.
'Quick-thinking and actions'
Derbyshire Police said after receiving first aid at the scene, the victim was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for emergency surgery.
He also required further surgery for the injury to his hand.
Det Con Tim Phillips said: "The medical evidence showed that the injury sustained by the victim was so serious that it almost cost him his life.
"I would like to pass on my own gratitude to all those who directly helped with the first aid given to the victim, ranging from his friends and passers-by through to the quick attendance and skills of the attending clinicians and hospital surgeons.
"Had it not been for their quick-thinking and actions, there could have been a much more devastating outcome."
