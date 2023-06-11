Jordan Sinnott: Terminally-ill mum parachutes in son's memory
A woman with terminal cancer has completed a parachute jump in the memory of her footballer son who was killed on a night out.
Melanie Tait leapt from a plane at 10,000ft (3,000m) to raise money for the Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust.
Ms Tait launched the charity after Matlock Town player Mr Sinnott, 25, was fatally injured in January 2020.
The jump has raised more than £4,000 to be split between the trust and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Ms Tait, a former police detective, was diagnosed with a rare cancer in August 2022 and has been undergoing chemotherapy in the run up to the parachute jump in Filey, Yorkshire, on Sunday.
She said: "The jump was absolutely exhilarating. I felt quite emotional because the Christmas before Jordan died he and his brother Tom bought me a parachute experience.
"So when the chance came up to do it and raise some money for two causes that are very special to me, I knew I had to."
Ms Tait, from Bradford, added: "My cancer is terminal and I wasn't given long to live but I'm still here and living my life to the full.
"I asked my oncologist if I'd be ok to do it [the jump]. I think he thought I was a bit mad but he said yes and not long after that I'm jumping out of a plane."
Mr Sinnott played for Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Bury, Halifax Town, Chesterfield and Alfreton Town.
He was a Matlock Town midfielder at the time he was attacked on a night out in Retford on 25 January 2020.
He taken to hospital, but died the same day from brain injuries.
Kai Denovan, Cameron Matthews and Sean Nicholson were all jailed for the attack.
The trust set up in his name supports people who face barriers to getting involved in sport.
Ms Tait added: "There are so many people to thank. It's raised a lot of money for the charity, through which Jordan's memory lives on, and for MacMillan which does such important work to support people with cancer."
