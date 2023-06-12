Derby murder probe starts after attacked man dies
- Published
A murder investigation has begun following the death of a man in Derby.
Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a serious assault in Bass Street just after 15:45 BST on Sunday.
Despite attempts to save him, police said the man died at the scene and his death was being treated as suspicious.
Derbyshire Police said sections of Bass Street and Windmill Hill Lane were likely to be closed for some time and people would see a significant police presence in the area.
Any witnesses to the assault have been asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.