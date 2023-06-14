Track work complete on historical Derbyshire rail tunnels
Major work on two historical Derbyshire railway tunnels is now complete, Network Rail has said.
The work saw tracks replaced in both Clay Cross Tunnel and Milford Tunnel on the Midland Main Line.
Clay Cross, a 183-year-old tunnel, was originally designed by railway pioneer George Stephenson.
Network Rail thanked passengers for their patience during the two-week project, which resulted in significant changes to services.
The work also saw drainage upgraded and new sleepers laid in Clay Cross tunnel.
Network Rail said new rails under the tunnel shafts had a special coating to make them more resilient during poor weather.
It added it hoped passengers would benefit from a safer and more reliable railway.
'Historic site'
Steve Hopkinson, operations director for Network Rail in the East Midlands, said: "It is great to see that this essential work to fully upgrade the tracks in these two Derbyshire tunnels has now been completed.
"I would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we carried out this significant programme of work, which will bring much smoother and more reliable journeys to our passengers and freight users travelling through the two tunnels."
Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for highways assets and transport for Derbyshire County Council, who visited the site during the work, said: "Many thanks to everyone who has been involved in this major local project.
"During the works, it was a privilege to be able to visit Clay Cross Tunnel to see this historic site and to learn more about the upgrade to a key part of our local rail infrastructure."
