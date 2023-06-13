Derbyshire: Driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
The crash between the Honda motorcycle and the BMW 1 Series happened at the junction of Brookside Road and the A608 at Breadsall, Derbyshire, at 10:20 BST.
The rider, in his 20s and from Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The BMW driver, in his 20s and from the Matlock area, was arrested at the scene and is in custody.
Witnesses reported seeing two cars, one believed to be orange and the other white, turning left into Brookside Road at the same time as the collision occurred.
Officers are keen to speak to the drivers of these cars along with any other witnesses, in particular any drivers with dashcam footage of the crash or the moments leading up to it.
