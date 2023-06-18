Daughter to walk in memory of 1970s beauty queen mum
The daughter of a 1970s beauty queen who was a hostess on ITV's Sale of the Century is to take part in a walk in memory of her mum.
Christine Crapper, from Dronfield Woodhouse, Derbyshire, died in September 2022 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.
Her daughter Georgia is to take part in a fundraising walk on what would have been her mum's 70th birthday.
She said she was incredibly grateful for the care her mum had received.
Mrs Crapper, formerly Owen, a former Miss Britain winner, regularly appeared alongside Nicholas Parsons on the popular TV show.
She won numerous beauty queen awards throughout the 1970s including Miss Britain in 1971.
She died three months after her diagnosis, having received care from Ashgate Hospice's palliative care specialist team and its inpatient unit in Old Brampton.
Her daughter said she was doing the walk, in Chesterfield on 1 July, to recognise the support her family received from the hospice at the end of her mother's life.
She said she would be joined by family and friends on the 6.2 mile (10km) walk as the Christine's Beauty Queens.
'Mum was my partner in life'
She said: "Because of the incredible team at Ashgate, my mum received the loving, compassionate and respectful care that everyone should have access to at the end of their life.
"It is impossible to put into words just what an unbelievable place Ashgate Hospice is and it is no exaggeration to say that I am surviving the very worst of times because of their kindness and ongoing support."
Ms Crapper, 38, added her mother had been fit as a fiddle and had "never smoked a day in her life".
"My mum was my partner in life and we still lived together. She was the most wonderful mum and a true friend to so many, always modest, but truly beautiful inside and out."
