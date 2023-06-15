Derbyshire: Hobbit-style glamping pods in Hognaston approved
Plans for two Hobbit-style glamping pods in the Derbyshire countryside have been approved by councillors.
The pods, which resemble the Hobbit holes in J.R.R. Tolkien's works and the Hollywood films, will be constructed off Stoney Lane in Hognaston.
The one-bedroom pods will be buried into the hillside to make them as unobtrusive as possible.
The plans were approved at a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting this week.
The pods will include a kitchenette, bathroom, sofa and underfloor heating and visitors will be able to bring a horse with them as there are stables nearby, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Teresa Waiton, who submitted the plans, said: "They would be buried into the side of the hill so they are not seen. We want to keep everything as unobtrusive as possible, which is why we thought the Hobbit-type glamping pods would be nice."
