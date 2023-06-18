Teenager stabbed outside Ashbourne takeaway
A teenager has been left needing hospital treatment after being stabbed in a town in Derbyshire.
The 17-year-old was attacked outside Benny's takeaway in Compton Street, Ashbourne, at around 21:15 BST on Saturday, police said.
The victim made his way to the nearby Sainsbury's before paramedics attended.
He was taken to hospital with a single stab wound which was not thought to be life-threatening, according to Derbyshire Police.
The Sainsbury's store remained closed on Sunday due to the incident.
Officers said they were keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened, or who had information about who may be involved.
