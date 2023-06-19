HMP Sudbury: Inmate absconds from open prison
- Published
An inmate serving a four-year sentence has absconded from an open prison.
Anthony Tasker, 38, was seen leaving HMP Sudbury at about 20:00 BST on Saturday, Derbyshire Police said.
Tasker, who was wearing a dark t-shirt, trousers and a navy cap, was convicted at Warwick Crown Court of affray and possession of a bladed article.
Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to contact police. Officers said Tasker had links to Warwickshire and the West Midlands.
Tasker is described as being 5ft 5in (1.65m) tall, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.