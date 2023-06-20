Work to start to improve key Derby commuter route near rail station
- Published
Work is due to begin on scheme to upgrade a key Derby commuter route.
Derby City Council has drawn up plans to improve Morledge and Traffic Street in the city centre by adding new cycle lanes and paths.
Engineers are due on site later in June to start the work which is intended to cut congestion by encouraging people to cycle and walk rather than drive.
Work is also planned around Midland Road, Railway Terrace and Calvert Street in July.
The projects are funded by the government's Transforming Cities Fund.
'Major gateway'
The council said the work would improve the appearance of the area and create a better link between the station, Castleward Boulevard and the city centre via National Cycle Route 6.
It also said new footways near the bus station, Traffic Street and Siddals Road would help the flow of pedestrians between Morledge and Pride Park.
A number of crossing points will be enhanced to help cyclists, and new street lighting around Morledge will improve safety, officials said.
The traffic lights at the junction of the bus station and Morledge will be upgraded to allow more buses to exit at once, while priority improvements will aid bus travel and improve traffic flow around the railway station.
Carmel Swan, council cabinet member for climate change, transport and sustainability, said: "The railway station is one of the major gateways into Derby for commuters and visitors, so it's important that we make it as easy and safe as possible for pedestrians and cyclists to make their way to the city centre."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.