Sawley crash: Witness appeal after girl, 13, injured in hit-and-run
A 13-year-old girl suffered a number of injuries after being struck by a car that did not stop.
The girl was crossing the road near the bridge on Tamworth Road, Sawley, when she was hit at about 17:15 BST on 8 June, Derbyshire Police said.
She was treated for her injuries and has been discharged from hospital.
Officers believe there was a large amount of traffic in the area at the time and have urged anyone with information to contact the force.
