Sawley crash: Witness appeal after girl, 13, injured in hit-and-run

The bridge in Tamworth Road, Sawley,Google
The 13-year-old girl was hit near the bridge in Tamworth Road

A 13-year-old girl suffered a number of injuries after being struck by a car that did not stop.

The girl was crossing the road near the bridge on Tamworth Road, Sawley, when she was hit at about 17:15 BST on 8 June, Derbyshire Police said.

She was treated for her injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

Officers believe there was a large amount of traffic in the area at the time and have urged anyone with information to contact the force.

