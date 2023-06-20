N-Dubz announce outdoor show in Derby is cancelled
- Published
An open-air N-Dubz concert due to take place in Derby on Saturday has been cancelled.
In a social media post, Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa said they were "very unhappy" the show at Derbyshire County Cricket Club could not go ahead.
The hip-hip trio said it was due to a contract issue with the event promoter and they have offered fans tickets to another show instead.
Icons Talent said it was "hugely disappointed" and apologised to fans.
N-Dubz - whose hits include Playing With Fire and I Need You - reformed in May 2022 after 11 years apart.
They were due to perform in Derby as part of their summer tour.
In a statement on Instagram they said: "We are very unhappy to announce that this Saturday's show in Derby is cancelled.
"We, along with our touring team, have done all we can to make this a great show for you, but due to the promoter's inability to follow the terms of our contract it cannot go ahead."
Those with tickets have been told they can attend the group's concert in Telford, Shropshire, next month instead.
Promoter Icons Talent said N-Dubz had cancelled the concert due to circumstances beyond its control.
Managing director Nathan Thaker said: "My team and I have worked tirelessly to make sure we bring something exciting to our home city of Derby but unfortunately we have to accept N-Dubz's decision.
"We would like to apologise to all the fans who were looking forward to this gig. Everyone at Icons Talent is hugely disappointed."
In November, the band's Nottingham show was cancelled at short notice after singer Dappy was advised by doctors to rest.
The announcement came after the support acts had already performed and was followed by reports of fighting in the crowd.
