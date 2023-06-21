Hadfield: Police name woman in murder probe
A woman who was found dead at a house in Derbyshire, prompting a murder investigation, has been named.
Olivia Marsden, 24, was discovered at her home in Greenbank, Hadfield, by paramedics shortly after 16:00 BST on Sunday.
Police said a post-mortem examination had taken place but the cause of death was yet to be determined.
A man in his 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.
A woman in her 50s arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.
The victim's family were being supported by specialist officers, the force added.
Anyone with information who has not already contacted the force has been urged to come forward.
