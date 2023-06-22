Ripley Music Festival plans Spitfire flypast
Organisers of a music festival have lined up a special flypast from a Spitfire.
Ripley Music Festival has been held in the Derbyshire town every year since 2001 and will take place between 8 July and 16 July this year.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) has agreed to perform a Spitfire flypast during the event at Crossley Park on 15 July at 14:43 BST.
But organisers have warned it will depend on the weather conditions.
The flypast is one of several due to be carried out this summer by the BBMF, based at RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire.
One of its other aircraft, a Lancaster bomber, is also set to carry out a flypast during the Armed Forces Day event in Leicester on Saturday.
