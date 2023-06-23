Corey Duffy: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Derby
A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in a Derby street.
Police were called to Bass Street shortly after 15:45 BST on Sunday 11 June where they found injured 30-year-old Corey Duffy.
He had suffered stab wounds and died despite the attempts of the emergency services to save him.
Derbyshire Police say Brandon Froggatt, 20, of Ashley Street, Derby, has been charged with Mr Duffy's murder.
He appeared before magistrates in the city on Friday and was remanded in custody.
Officers have so far arrested eight other people in connection with Mr Duffy's death and released them on bail while investigations continue.
Anyone with information that could help the inquiry has been urged to come forward.
