Two arrests after man found dead by Derbyshire footpath
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found near a footpath.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to an area near Risley Lane in Breaston at about 19:20 BST on Friday by a member of the public.
A 24-year-old and 21-year-old are currently in custody, a force spokesman said.
Officers will remain in the area while an investigation is carried out, and police are appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.