Tideswell: Man in drink-drive arrest after 11 injured by Tesla
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after 11 people were injured.
Officers were called to the A623 Tideswell crossroads at 22:50 BST on Saturday, Derbyshire Police say the victims had been hit by a Tesla.
Six teenagers and five adults were hit, but a force spokesman said none have life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital for treatment to "serious injuries".
Police said he had also been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
After drugs were found at a property in Tideswell he was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Derbyshire Police said the families of all those injured have been informed, adding information on the nature of the injuries "will be released in due course".
