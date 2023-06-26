Breaston footpath murder inquiry victim named by police
A man found dead by a footpath in Derbyshire has been named by police.
The body of 21-year-old Owen Fairclough was discovered near Risley Lane in Breaston at about 19:20 BST on Friday by a member of the public.
Two men aged 21 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for further questioning.
A 19-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
No details of the cause of death have been released.
Officers said they would remain in the area while an investigation is carried out and are appealing for witnesses.
