Owen Fairclough: Police given more time to question murder suspects

Police were called to the footpath by a member of the public

Police have been given extra time to question two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Derbyshire.

Owen Fairclough, 21, was found dead close to a footpath near Risley Lane in Breaston on Friday evening. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

On Saturday, Derbyshire Police said officers had taken two men, aged 21 and 24, into custody.

No further action is being taken against a woman, 19, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

