Sarah Henshaw: Tributes paid to 'fantastic mother' found dead
- Published
The family of a woman whose body was found in a layby near the M1 motorway have paid tribute to a "fantastic mother" who was "incredibly kind".
Mother-of-two Sarah Henshaw was found just after midnight on Monday by the A617 near Chesterfield, Derbyshire.
Ms Henshaw's mother said the family was "devastated" by the death of the 31-year-old, adding that "Sarah would always put others first".
A man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in police custody.
The murder investigation was launched by Derbyshire Police after Ms Henshaw was reported missing from her home in Ilkeston on Friday.
Police said they would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van near junction 29 of the M1 in the early hours of Wednesday.
In a tribute, Ms Henshaw's mother, Lorraine, described her daughter as "a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much".
"Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind," she said.
"As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever."