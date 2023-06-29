Drink-driving arrest after car crashes into Derby house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a house in Derby, causing "significant structural damage".
Police were called to a collision on Ladybank Road, Mickleover, at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
Officers found two cars had crashed followed by one of them hitting the property.
Derbyshire Police said no-one had suffered serious injuries and the arrested man, 39, remained in custody.
