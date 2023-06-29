Derby pair stole man's car at knifepoint after dating app trick
- Published
Two men who stole a car at knifepoint after using a dating website to lure the owner have been jailed.
Michael Matthews and Morgan Allkins held a knife to the throat of their victim and threatened to stab him in a Derby Street on 19 February.
Matthews, 21, of Harrison Street, Derby, was jailed for five years and three months after admitting robbery.
Allkins, 21, of Portland Street, Derby was jailed for four and a half years after admitting the same charge.
The pair were sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.
A third defendant, a teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons and who arranged the meeting, was given a referral order after appearing in the youth court.
'Appalling robbery'
Derbyshire Police said the victim, who was in his 60s, got out of his Mazda MX5 and handed over his keys, with the thieves then driving off.
Armed response units stopped the car shortly afterwards following a brief pursuit and the three were arrested nearby.
A victim impact statement read out to the court said: "Since the robbery I am in shock and find it difficult to believe that this did actually happen.
"My mind and physical health have been all over the place - devastation, nightmares, worry, realisation, nervousness, retaliation, physically sick."
Det Insp Pete Hundal said: "This was an appalling pre-planned robbery by this group and the use of the knife to terrify the victim into handing over his car is truly shocking.
"This incident has had a long-lasting impact on the victim so it is pleasing to see that Allkins and Matthews are now behind bars for their involvement in this crime."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.