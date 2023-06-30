Sarah Henshaw: Trial date set for man accused of Ilkeston woman's murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a layby near the M1 in Derbyshire.
Sarah Henshaw's body was found close to junction 29 of the motorway, near Chesterfield, on Monday.
Darren Hall, 36, appeared before Derby Crown Court, via video link from HMP Nottingham, earlier.
Mr Hall, from Rodney Way, Ilkeston, was remanded in custody and was told he would face trial in December.
Ms Henshaw, 31, was reported missing from her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, on 20 June.
Several members of her family were in court, with some weeping throughout the hearing.
An online fundraiser for her funeral and to support her two children has raised almost £8,000.
Ms Henshaw's mother Lorraine paid tribute to the "wonderful daughter and sister" on Tuesday.
"Sarah was my firstborn child - and was a wonderful daughter and sister," she said.
"She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.
"Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.
"As a family, we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever."
More than 40 people attended a vigil for Ms Henshaw outside her home this week
