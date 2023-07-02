Ridgeway crash: Man arrested after fatal car crash
A man has been arrested after another man was killed in a car crash.
Derbyshire Police said the collision happened on the B6388 High Lane in the village of Ridgeway at about 13:40 BST on Saturday.
Police said a man in his 30s had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Derbyshire Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
The crash involved a Vauxhall Mokka and a Volkswagen T-Roc.
