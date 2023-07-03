Care home worker jailed for abusing patients with dementia
- Published
A care worker who admitted abusing three care home residents almost 40 times has been jailed for nine months.
Sharlene Bosita, 30, was caught when colleagues checked CCTV for an unrelated matter and saw footage of her pushing a resident into a chair.
The victims were all in their 80s and had dementia.
Bosita, of Hunloke Avenue, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to three counts of ill-treatment or neglect by a care worker in February.
She was sentenced by Recorder Sunil Khanna at Derby Crown Court on Monday.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the abuse included throwing water at victims, making it look like she was about to elbow them, slapping them with gloves and pushing and pulling them about.
Graham Heathcote, senior crown prosecutor in the East Midlands for the CPS, said Bosita "behaved with callous cruelty towards three people she was employed to look after and protect".
"While individually the level of violence Bosita used was relatively minor, over a prolonged period there can be no doubt that her actions will have caused significant emotional and physical harm to her victims," he said.
