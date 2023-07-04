Great British Railways: Minister gives reassurance over Derby HQ
Rail Minister Huw Merriman has reassured people in Derby that the city will become the home of the new Great British Railways (GBR) organisation.
The city was named in March as the successful applicant to home GBR, which will run trains across the country and set most fares and timetables.
Huw Merriman denied reports the government had "quietly scrapped" plans for GBR.
He said the government remains "really committed" to the plans.
"I want everyone in Derby to be reassured this is happening," he said.
"We wouldn't have gone through this process if there wasn't going to be an outcome."
An event discussing HS2 was held in Derby on Monday, writes the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Speaking to Derby North MP Amanda Solloway in a social media video, Mr Merriman could not give a timeframe on when GBR would arrive in Derby, but said the office would become "a hive of activity" once established.
"I understand people's impatience, but this is a massive change programme, so if I ask people to bear with me just a little more whilst we carry on with this project management exercise and they will start to see the people and the work being delivered in Derby," he said.
The city won the right to become the home for the new GBR headquarters in a public vote earlier this year.
