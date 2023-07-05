Chesterfield: NHS opens new wellbeing centre for its staff
A new £2m staff wellbeing centre has opened in Chesterfield as the NHS marks its 75th anniversary today.
The centre was set up following a public appeal from the Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charity.
The charity said hopes the new centre will provide much needed mental health and wellbeing support for NHS staff.
It will feature counselling rooms, a gym and "areas for group or individual reflections after traumatic incidents".
Occupational therapist Darren Barthorpe, who worked on a dedicated Covid ward, said it will help staff who have faced enormous pressure during the pandemic and the years that followed.
Mr Barthorpe, 52, has admitted the pandemic had an impact on his own mental health, and feels it is vital NHS staff have a place to recuperate from the pressures of the job.
"It affected a lot of us quite badly," he said.
"When you're doing the job, it's when you get home at night that it affects you more - when you're thinking about it, when you're sat having a cup of tea when you get home.
"I sat and cried for a few nights when I got home, just because of what you've just gone through."
He added: "I think we're under more and more pressure at work than we've ever been - not just in the NHS, everybody in general.
"Big institutions like this take a lot of time to change, there's a lot of people [who've] been here a long time that don't like change, but it's about changing the mindset of people and getting them to ask people how they are."
The centre has been largely funded via an appeal by Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charity and its costs will be managed by Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Ken Godber, director for the charity, said: "Our staff have been flat-out for two-plus years with the pandemic, and [are] still flat-out now," he said.
