Snake Pass: Work on Peak District route finishes early
A planned overnight closure of the A57 Snake Pass in Derbyshire has been cancelled after repairs were completed early.
The High Peak route has been closed from 19:00 to 07:00 BST on week nights since 28 June to allow road markings and cats eyes to be restored after resurfacing work.
Derbyshire County Council said good weather had allowed teams to finish the work ahead of schedule so no closure was needed on Tuesday evening.
It thanked drivers for their patience.
