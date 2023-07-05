Derby A38 faulty road crossing prompts safety fears
- Published
A faulty pedestrian crossing on a major Derby road is unsafe for families trying to use a local park, a councillor has said.
Gaurav Pandey says he has had several complaints about the broken lights on the six-lane A38 Queensway, next to Markeaton Park.
Mr Pandey said the green lights showing it is safe to cross had not worked since the middle of June.
National Highways said it hoped to fix the problem later this week.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the crossing was especially challenging as the volume of traffic was high and it came from several directions.
Mr Pandey, who represents Mackworth ward, said he was worried for people's safety: "It's disappointing that this has not been fixed but it is more concerning from a safety point of view.
"Families want to come to the park and are trying to cross but it is quite difficult for them.
"If they don't know the lights are not working, that makes it more worrying. It is unsafe."
Mackworth resident Peter Jones said: "I've made numerous complaints but nothing gets done.
"There's no doubt about it, someone is going to get killed. You only have to look at the traffic - you have to judge it just right to cross safely.
"There are a lot of people who use this crossing to get to the park, including women with pushchairs. I've seen them struggle to get across. "
A spokesperson for National Highways, which is responsible for the maintenance of the pedestrian crossing, said: "We'll have engineers on-site to investigate and hopefully fix the issue this week."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.