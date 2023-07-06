Jacob Crouch: Father accused of murdering baby son explains lies
- Published
A man accused of murdering his 10-month-old son has been giving evidence in his own defence.
Craig Crouch and his partner Gemma Barton are accused of killing Jacob Crouch who died at home in Linton, near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, in December 2020.
The baby had suffered at least 39 rib fractures and a trial, at Derby Crown Court, previously heard he had endured a "culture of cruelty" before he died.
The defendants deny murdering him.
Warning, this article contains distressing details
Mr Crouch, 39, was asked about his relationship with Ms Barton, Jacob's mother, on Thursday.
The court heard Mr Crouch was a fork lift truck driver at JCB in Uttoxeter earning £31,300 a year but had told Ms Barton, who he met on a dating app in 2018, he was a senior figure at the firm on more than £70,000.
He also claimed he had access to company helicopters and had met former prime minister Boris Johnson at work.
He told the jury he had told "whoppers" to impress her, adding: "I thought she was way out of my league. She was blonde, she had beautiful eyes, her complexion was perfect. She was, in my eyes, everything I was looking for.
"I wanted to appear very stable and successful in my career."
Mr Crouch's barrister Balraj Bhattia KC asked him how he felt that Ms Barton was already pregnant with Jacob when they met.
He replied: "It did not faze me. It wasn't an issue."
The barrister asked: "Although you are not the biological father, from the moment he (Jacob) was born, how did you feel about him?"
Mr Crouch said: "He was mine."
He said he was present at the birth and had not left Ms Barton's side for the two days she spent in hospital after the birth.
Mr Crouch said Ms Barton had suggested his name, Craig, was put on Jacob's birth certificate as the boy's middle name.
"It blew me away," he said. "I was honoured - very emotional at the time."
Jurors were shown pictures and video of Mr Crouch and Jacob including a clip of the defendant dunking the crying child under water in a paddling pool.
Mr Crouch was asked why he did this and said: "I know it doesn't look very nice.
"I didn't hold him under the water. I don't think I did anything wrong."
Jurors had previously heard Jacob suffered multiple injuries in a "vicious assault" in which he was "kicked or stamped on".
Those injuries led to serious infections and he died "in his cot, alone" on 30 December, 2020.
Prosecutors said the defendants gave no explanation of how Jacob was injured when they were later interviewed by police.
Ms Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, and Mr Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Moira, Swadlincote, both deny murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, causing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and three counts of child cruelty.
The trial continues.
