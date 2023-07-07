Eagle Market: Future of 'unsustainable' Derby site set to be decided
Plans to transform part of Derby's Eagle Market into a family leisure hub look set to move a step closer.
A planning application to convert the site into an indoor go-karting, drinking and amusement centre was submitted in November.
Councillors have been recommended by planning officers to approve the project at an upcoming committee meeting on 13 July.
Owners Derbion say the market is "unsustainable" in its current form.
Part of the Eagle Market as well as The Castle and Falcon pub faces demolition under the proposals submitted to Derby City Council.
The scheme covers some of the market site and is part of a wider development of the city centre, called the Eagle Quarter.
In April, it was revealed part of the Eagle Market would remain open while negotiations between traders and its owners continued - despite initially being told they must leave by the end of March.
Derbion said the majority of stall-holders had left by the deadline but some traders have been taking legal action over their impending eviction.
