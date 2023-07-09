Moon museum exhibit to return to Derby Cathedral
- Published
An illuminated model of the Moon will be on display in Derby Cathedral in the autumn.
Artist Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon was previously on display in the city in 2019.
It is now set to make a return from 12 October to 10 November, when it will be put on display in the cathedral nave.
Last year the cathedral hosted his model of the Earth, while other displays have toured other venues across the UK.
Very Rev Dr Peter Robinson, Dean of Derby Cathedral, said: "I am sure that visitors will want to return to the cathedral several times over the month to immerse themselves in the simple wonder of the Moon's surface."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.