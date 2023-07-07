Trio set to embark on charity mountain trek
Three friends from Derbyshire say they are looking forward taking on a mountain trek as they fundraise for charity.
Reece Henderson, Daniel Heywood and James Raynor are walking from Mont Blanc to the famous Matterhorn in Switzerland.
The 10-day challenge will see them climb over 50,000ft in elevation as they raise money for mental health charity Mind in Derbyshire.
They have raised more than £1,300.
The trio head out to France from Heathrow Airport on Friday.
'Absolutely buzzing'
Mr Henderson, from Codnor, said the trio were "excited" to be heading to France to start the bid.
"To be honest I can't control my excitement, I'm absolutely buzzing," the 25-year-old told BBC Radio Derby.
Mr Heywood, 26 and from Oakwood, said they would be carrying food and clothes for the hike in large backpacks.
Despite the weight and muscle training they have undergone, he said he does not know what to expect, with changeable weather between peaks and valleys among the challenges they face.
"I don't really think we'll know [what it will be like] until we get there," he said.
"Our longest day, our elevation is almost triple Ben Nevis, which just sounds like a long day, so I don't think we'll really know until we're there."
Mr Raynor, from Ilkeston, said he was already looking forward to the end of the fundraising effort.
"The last hotel we've got booked in is quite a nice one I think - we've got a bit of a spa going, so we'll have a nice celebratory drink and relax," the 27-year-old said.
